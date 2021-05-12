City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to Shoreline Property Setbacks & Buffer ZA #21-06 

ORDINANCE 5.13
Sponsor: Office of City Planning, Planning Commission, Ordinance Committee
Public Hearing Dates: 04/26/21
First reading: 03/08/21
Referred to: Ordinance Committee
Rules suspended and placed in all Stages of passage:
Second reading: 04/26/21
Action: adopted
Date: 04/26/21
Signed by Mayor: 05/03/21
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix A, Comprehensive Development Ordinance, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Table 4.4.5-3, Residential District Dimensional Standards, and Section 4.5.4, Natural Resource Protection Overlay (NR) District, to read as follows:
Sec. 4.4.5 Residential Districts
(a) Purpose:
(b) Dimensional Standards and Density
The density and intensity of development, dimensions of building lots, the heights of buildings and their setbacks from property boundary lines, and the limits on lot coverage shall be governed by the following standards:
Table 4.4.5-1 Minimum Lot Size and Frontage: RL, RL-W, RM and RM-W
Table 4.4.5-2: Base Residential Density
(c) Permitted and Conditional Uses:
(d) District Specific Regulations:
Sec. 4.5.4 Natural Resource Protection Overlay (NR) District
(a) Purpose and Authority:
The Natural Resource Protection Overlay District is intended to:
- Protect surface waters and wetlands from encroachment by development, and from sources of non-point pollution;
- Preserve natural lakeshore vegetative cover where reasonably possible consistent with the Vermont Shoreland Protection Act, and the protection of native plants and vegetative cover that provide lake shoreland wildlife habitat, to the greatest extent possible;
- Protect the functions and values of Burlington's wetlands;
- Protect and enhance water quality near public beaches and other water-based recreation areas from sources of non-point pollution;
- Preserve natural features and communities, geologic features and cultural sites for education and research.
- Provide opportunities for public access where feasible and appropriate;
- Facilitate connections and corridors for wildlife between areas of publicly protected sites.
- Ensure that development that occurs within a Flood Hazard Area conforms to the requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program.
- Minimize and prevent the loss of life and property, the disruption of commerce, the impairment of the tax base, and the extraordinary public expenditures and demands on public services that result from flooding and other flood related hazards; and
- Ensure that the design and construction of development in flood and other hazard areas are accomplished in a manner that minimizes or eliminates the potential for flood and loss or damage to life and property; and
- Manage all flood hazard areas designated pursuant to 10 V.S.A. § 753; and
- Make the City of Burlington and its residents eligible for federal flood insurance and other federal disaster recovery and hazard mitigation funds as may be available.
(b) Areas Affected
(c) District Specific Regulations: Riparian and Littoral Conservation Zone:
1. Permitted Uses:
Except where otherwise noted herein, only the following uses are permitted within the Riparian and Littoral Conservation Zone and its associated buffer subject to the requirements and limitations set forth below under subpart 4.
A. Normal maintenance of existing lawns and maintained grounds including mowing, trimming of vegetation and the removal of dead or diseased vegetation around a residence, decorative landscaping and planting, vegetable and flower gardens, and the repair of existing private landscaping structures such as walkways and walls;
B. "Accepted agricultural and silvicultural practices" as defined under 24 VSA Ch 117;
C. Normal maintenance of constructed wetlands and stormwater systems, provided that naturally occurring wetlands are not disturbed in conjunction with the maintenance;
D. Normal maintenance of existing docks, roads, rail lines, bridges, and culverts provided that disturbance to any shoreland is minimized in conjunction with such maintenance;
E. Selective cutting of less than 25 percent of the trees six inches or more in diameter at breast height over any 10 year cycle; and,
F. Recreational and educational activities such as hiking, walking, fishing, nature study, and bird watching and associated boardwalks and unimproved trails.
2. Prohibited Uses:
Except where noted herein, the following uses shall be prohibited within the Riparian and Littoral Conservation Zone and its associated buffer.
A. The deposition or introduction of organic and inorganic chemicals, including herbicides and pesticides, except when the application of pesticides is reviewed and approved by the BCB and DRB, and performed by an applicator certified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture for the sole purpose of controlling invasive species and subject to the requirements of the City's pesticide application ordinance (Burlington Code of Ordinances, Chapter 17, Section 9); and,
B. The off-road use of any motorized vehicles including ATVs or dirt bikes (the temporary use of motorized vehicles used to construct and maintain permitted or regulated activities are specifically exempted from this prohibition
3. Regulated Uses:
Except where otherwise noted herein, all uses permitted or conditionally permitted in the respective underlying zoning district, including any construction of buildings or other structures, and roads, parking areas or any other impervious surface, may be approved only within the Riparian and Littoral Conservation Zone and its associated buffer after review and approval pursuant to the requirements and limitations below under Subpart 4.
4. Requirements:
1. Any land disturbing activities (i.e., vegetation has been removed, or the landscape has been graded or filled resulting in bare soil surfaces) shall include a stormwater management, erosion prevention and sediment control plan pursuant to the requirements of Sec 5.5.3 to be reviewed by the conservation board and approved by the city engineer.
In making determinations and decisions required herein, the city engineer shall consider the requirements of the most recent State of Vermont Stormwater Management Rules and Guidance document. The city engineer shall require the best practicable means be used to manage stormwater, prevent erosion, and control sedimentation. The city engineer is hereby authorized to develop performance standards to ensure conformance with these state stormwater management rules
;.
For properties with frontage along Lake Champlain or the Winooski River, development that includes 400 square feet or more of new or redeveloped lot coverage shall establish a low-mow zone along the shoreline. A low-mow zone is a new or existing vegetated area that is not mowed more than once per year and allows vegetation to grow and mature. (Refer to Shoreland Best Management Practices established by Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.). A low-mow zone shall be at least 15 ft. wide as measured inland from the 100 ft. elevation and shall be of a size equivalent to, or greater than, the new or redeveloped lot coverage, except that in no event shall a low-mow zone be required to extend more than 50 ft. wide as measured inland from the 100 ft. elevation or extend along more than 80% of a property's shoreline frontage.
For properties with frontage along Lake Champlain or the Winooski River, development shall be located no closer to the shoreline than existing development wherever reasonably possible.
2. Agricultural and silvicultural activities shall follow Best Management Practices for the Protection of Water Quality;
3. Installation of any seawalls, rip-rap or other shoreland retention structures shall be submitted for review by the conservation board who shall consult with the city engineer prior to issuance of a recommendation to the DRB; and,
4. No new stormwater outfall shall directly discharge into any surface water without approval and implementation of a stormwater management plan approved by the city engineer.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
