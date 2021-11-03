 City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Sec. 3 Stop Sign Locations | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 03, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Sec. 3 Stop Sign Locations 

CITY OF BURLINGTON In The Year Two Thousand Twenty-One


A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 3. Stop sign locations.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 10/20/2021

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 11/03/21

Effective: 11/24/21


It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 3 Stop Sign Locations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 3 Stop sign locations.

Stop signs are authorized at the following locations:

(1)-(165) As written.

(166) Reserved. At the intersection of Proctor Place and Harrison Avenue causing traffic on Proctor Place to stop.

(167)-(319) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

