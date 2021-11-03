City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Sec. 3 Stop Sign Locations 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 3. Stop sign locations.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 10/20/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 11/03/21
Effective: 11/24/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 3 Stop Sign Locations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 3 Stop sign locations.
Stop signs are authorized at the following locations:
(1)-(165) As written.
(166)
Reserved. At the intersection of Proctor Place and Harrison Avenue causing traffic on Proctor Place to stop.
(167)-(319) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
