City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Section 16. Bus Stops 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 16. Bus Stops.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 10/20/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 11/03/21
Effective: 11/24/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 16, bus stops, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 16 Bus stops.
(a) – (b) As written.
(c) The following areas are hereby designated as special transit stops:
(1) On the east side of South Winooski Avenue beginning one-hundred and ninety (190) feet south of the Bank Street intersection and continuing for a distance of 25' south
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
find, follow, fan us: