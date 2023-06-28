 City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to BURLINTON Code of Ordinances— Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic— Article Iii Section 20-66, Penalties | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 28, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to BURLINTON Code of Ordinances— Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic— Article Iii Section 20-66, Penalties 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 6/21/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 06/28/23

Effective: 07/19/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article I. In General, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Chapter 20. MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC

Articles I—II. As written.

Articles III. As written.

20-53 – 20-65 As written.

20-66. Charges.

(a) Metered Parking Offenses: The penalty for violating any ordinance regulating metered parking in the City of Burlington shall be twenty fifteen dollars ($1520.00).

(b) Nonmetered Parking Offenses:

(1) - (8) As written.

(9) Time limited parking offense. The penalty for time limited parking offenses as articulated in section 9 through 11-1 of Appendix C, shall be fifteen twenty dollars ($1520.00). Vehicles in violation of three or more time limited parking offenses within a three (3) year time period, also may be removed to another street or a remote location and if removed shall be assessed charges for removal as part of the issuance of the penalty, such charges to be assessed and collected pursuant to Division 2 of Article III of this chapter.

(c) As written.

20-67—20-82. As written.

Articles IV—VI. As written.

* Material stricken out deleted.

** Material underlined added.

6/21/2023

