City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7 No parking areas 

Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action:Approved
Date:11/16/2022
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 11/08/23
Effective: 11/29/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7: No parking
areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7: No parking areas
(1)-(251) As written.
(252)
Reserved. On the west side of Plattsburg Avenue, from North Avenue to Rivers Edge Drive.
(253)-(580) As written.
JP/hm: BCO Appx.C, Ch. 7
11/16/2022
