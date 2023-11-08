 City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7 No parking areas | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 08, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—7 No parking areas 

Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action:Approved

Date:11/16/2022

Attestation of Adoption:

_______________________________

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 11/08/23

Effective: 11/29/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7: No parking

areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7: No parking areas

(1)-(251) As written.

(252) Reserved. On the west side of Plattsburg Avenue, from North Avenue to Rivers Edge Drive.

(253)-(580) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

JP/hm: BCO Appx.C, Ch. 7

11/16/2022

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation