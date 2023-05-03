City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 9. Fifteen minute parking. Section 12-1. No parking except vehicles loading or unloading. 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 4/19/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 05/03/23
Effective: 05/24/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9, Fifteen minute parking; and Section 12-1, No parking except vehicles loading or unloading, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 9 Fifteen minute parking
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1)-(12) As written.
(13) In the space in front of 134 North Street. On the north side of North Street in the first space east to the driveway for 134 North Street.
(14)-(126) As written.
Section 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1)-(32) As written.
(33) On the north side of North Street in the first space east of Rose Street between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes. Reserved.
(34)-(52) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Section 9 and 12-1
4/19/22
