June 28, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 9. Fifteen minute parking. 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading. 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 6/21/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 06/28/23

Effective: 07/19/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9, Fifteen minute parking, and 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 9: Fifteen minute parking.

(a) As written.

(b) No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than fifteen (15) minutes at the following locations:

(1)-(12) As written.

(13) On the south side of College Street beginning 60 feet west of Pine Street and extending west for 20 feet. Reserved.

(14)-(34) As written.

(c)-(d) As written.

12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.

No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:

(1)-(20) As written.

(21) Reserved. On the south side of College Street, in the second space west of Pine Street, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes.

(22)-(52) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 9 & 12-1

6/21/2023

