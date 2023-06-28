City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 9. Fifteen minute parking. 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading. 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 6/21/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/28/23
Effective: 07/19/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9, Fifteen minute parking, and 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 9: Fifteen minute parking.
(a) As written.
(b) No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than fifteen (15) minutes at the following locations:
(1)-(12) As written.
(13)
On the south side of College Street beginning 60 feet west of Pine Street and extending west for 20 feet. Reserved.
(14)-(34) As written.
(c)-(d) As written.
12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1)-(20) As written.
(21)
Reserved. On the south side of College Street, in the second space west of Pine Street, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes.
(22)-(52) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 9 & 12-1
6/21/2023
find, follow, fan us: