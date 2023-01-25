City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 17. Designation of parking meter zones. 

Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 1/18/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 01/25/23
Effective: 02/15/23
It is hereby ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 17, Designation of parking meter zones, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 17 Designation of parking meter zones.
(a) As written.
(b) Thirty (30) minute zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as thirty (30) minute parking meter zones:
(1)-(2) As written.
(3) On the south side of King Street in the first space west of South Champlain Street. Reserved.
(4)-(22) As written.
(23) On the north side of King Street in the first space west of South Champlain Street. Reserved.
(24)-(27) As written.
(c)-(e) As written.
(f) Ten (10) hour zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as ten (10) hour parking meter zones:
(1)-(16) As written.
(17) On the north side of King Street, the second, third, fourth and fifth spaces in the first five spaces west of South Champlain Street, between South Champlain Street and Battery Street.
(18) On the south side of King Street, the second, third, fourth and fifth spaces in the first and third through fifth spaces west of South Champlain Street, between South Champlain Street and Battery Street.
(19-21) As written
(g) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 17
1/18/23
