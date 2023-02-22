City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 15 Designated school zones. 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/15/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 02/22/23
Effective: 03/15/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 15, Designated school zones, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 15 Designated school zones.
The following streets are hereby designated as school zones. No person shall operate a vehicle at a rate of speed greater than twenty-five (25) miles per hour on the following streets:
(1)-(25) As written.
(26) Cherry Street beginning at Battery Street and extending east to
Saint Paul Church Street. (27)-(28) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 15
2/15/23
find, follow, fan us: