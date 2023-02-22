City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 17 Designation of parking meter zones. 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/15/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 02/22/23
Effective: 03/15/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 17, Designation of parking meter zones, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 17 Designation of parking meter zones.
(a) As written.
(b) Thirty (30) minute zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as thirty (30) minute parking meter zones:
(1)-(27) As written
(28) On the west side of Pine Street, in the first space south of Bank Street.
(c) – (f) As written.
(g) Designated streets with no time limit metered parking: The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as no time restriction metered parking zones:
(1)-(3) As written.
(4) Pine Street, from College Street to Bank Street., except on the west side of Pine Street, in the first space south of Bank Street.
(5)-(12) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 17
2/15/23
