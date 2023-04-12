City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 19 Parking Rates 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 3/15/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
__________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/12/23
Effective: 05/03/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19 Parking Rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 19 Parking Rates.
(a)-(d) As written.
(e)
Reserved Rates for designated metered lots identified in Section 18 (a) Metered Lot Locations (7)-(13) shall be established by the Parks Commission and City Council.
