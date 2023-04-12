City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No parking areas Section 29 No parking except for the use of car share vehicles. 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
Date: 3/31/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/12/23
Effective: 05/03/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No parking areas, and Section 29 No parking except for the use of car share vehicles, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No parking areas
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(14) As written.
(15)
On the north side of Main Street at the intersection of Church Street, except for police vehicles. Reserved.
(16)-(98) As written.
(99)
On the east side of St. Paul Street in the first space north of Main Street is restricted for mayor use only. Reserved.
(100)-(273) As written.
(274)
On the north side of Sherman Street except twenty-five (25) feet at the westernmost end of the street that is reserved for police parking only. Reserved.
(275)-(342) As written.
(343)
On the north side of Pearl Street beginning ten (10) feet from the easterly crosswalk on Pearl Street at North Champlain Street and continuing east for a distance of seventy-five (75) feet, except for police vehicles between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Reserved.
(344)-(389) As written.
(390)
On the south side of Main Street in the second and third spaces east of Church Street is reserved for use by electric vehicles only. Reserved.
(391)-(478) As written.
(479)
On the north and south side of Cherry Street at the intersection of Church Street, except for police vehicles. Reserved.
(480)
On the north and south side of Bank Street at the intersection of Church Street, except for police vehicles. Reserved.
(481)
On the north side of College Street at the intersection of Church Street, except for police vehicles. Reserved.
(482)-(494) As written.
(495)
On the south side of College Street one hundred ten (110) feet west of Church Street, except for police vehicles. Reserved.
(496)-(550) As written.
(551)
On the north side of Main Street in the second space west of Saint Paul Street is reserved for use by electric vehicles only. Reserved.
(552)-(581) As written.
Section 29
No parking except for the use of car share vehicles. Special parking.
No parking shall occur at the following locations unless by:
(a) Car share organizations. Valid car share organizations shall meet the following criteria: Require users to be members of the car share organization. Provide ubiquitous self-service access to all, or most, of a shared fleet of automobiles at locations not staffed by the car share service organization. Encourage short-term, local trips and discourage users from driving more than necessary. Provide its members automobile insurance that exceeds the state-mandated minimum when its members are using car share vehicles and shall assume responsibility for maintaining car share vehicles.
(1) Require users to be members of the car share organization. (2) Provide ubiquitous self-service access to all, or most, of a shared fleet of automobiles at locations not staffed by the car share service organization. (3) Encourage short-term, local trips and discourage users from driving more than necessary. (4) Provide its members automobile insurance that exceeds the state-mandated minimum when its members are using car share vehicles and shall assume responsibility for maintaining car share vehicles. (b) Spaces designated as no parking at all times except for the use of car share vehicles only:
(1) On the east side of Drew Street in the first space north of North Street.
(2) On the north side of Main Street in the first space east of St. Paul Street.
(3) On the south side of Pearl Street in the first space east of Church Street.
(4) In the Fletcher Free Library parking lot in the northeastern most space.
(5) On the south side of Locust Street, in the space forty (40) feet east of the intersection of Charlotte Street and Locust Street.
(6) Two (2) spaces on the gate controlled lower level of the marketplace garage.
(7) On the north side of Main Street in the first space west of Saint Paul Street.
(8) On the east side of Hyde Street in the first space north of North Street.
(b) The Mayor of the City of Burlington Vermont.
(1) On the east side of St. Paul Street in the first space north of Main Street.
(c) Electric Vehicles.
(1) On the south side of Main Street in the second and third spaces east of Church Street.
(2) On the north side of Main Street in the second space west of Saint Paul Street.
(d) Police Vehicles.
(1) On the north side of Main Street at the intersection of Church Street, except for police vehicles.
(2) On the north side of Sherman Street except twenty-five (25) feet at the westernmost end of the street that is reserved for police parking only.
(3) On the north side of Pearl Street beginning ten (10) feet from the easterly crosswalk on Pearl Street at North Champlain Street and continuing east for a distance of seventy-five (75) feet, except for police vehicles between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
(4) On the north and south side of Cherry Street at the intersection of Church Street, except for police vehicles.
(5) On the north and south side of Bank Street at the intersection of Church Street, except for police vehicles.
(6) On the north side of College Street at the intersection of Church Street, except for police vehicles.
(7) On the south side of College Street one hundred ten (110) feet west of Church Street, except for police vehicles.
(e) Bus Parking.
(1) Reserved.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 7 & Section 29
3/31/23
