City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 4/19/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 05/03/23
Effective: 05/24/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 4, Location of right-of-way signs, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs.
Yield-right-of-way signs are authorized at the following locations:
(1)-(2) As written.
(3)Reserved. At the intersection of Hyde Street and School Street causing traffic on School Street to yield.
(4)-(19) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Section 4
4/19/23
