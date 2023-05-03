City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No parking areas. Section 26 Motorcycle parking 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 4/19/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Effective: 05/24/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas; and Section 26, Motorcycle parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No parking areas
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(308) As written.
(309)Repealed. On the south side of Pearl Street and extending 20 feet west of the crosswalk at the intersection with George Street.
(310)-(581) As written.
Section 26 Motorcycle parking.
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1)-(19) As written.
(20) On the south side of Pearl Street starting 20 feet west of the crosswalk at the intersection with George Street and extending 8 feet west.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Section 7 and 26
4/19/23
