May 03, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No parking areas. Section 26 Motorcycle parking 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 4/19/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 05/03/23

Effective: 05/24/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas; and Section 26, Motorcycle parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7 No parking areas

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1)-(308) As written.

(309)Repealed. On the south side of Pearl Street and extending 20 feet west of the crosswalk at the intersection with George Street.

(310)-(581) As written.

Section 26 Motorcycle parking.

No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:

(1)-(19) As written.

(20) On the south side of Pearl Street starting 20 feet west of the crosswalk at the intersection with George Street and extending 8 feet west.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

BCO Appx.C, Section 7 and 26

4/19/23

