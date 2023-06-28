City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7A Accessible spaces designated. Section 9 Fifteen-minute parking. 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 6/21/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/28/23
Effective: 07/19/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A Accessible spaces designated, and Section 9 Fifteen-minute parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(27) As written.
(28)
Reserved. Up to two spaces on Pine Street between Bank Street and College Street for the extents of SRF construction.
(29)-(173) As written.
9 Fifteen-minute parking.
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1)-(10) As written.
(11)
Reserved. Up to two spaces in the first two metered spaces on Bank Street just east of Pine Street for the extents of SRF construction.
(12)-(126) As written.
BCO Appx.C, Section 7A and 9
6/21/2023
