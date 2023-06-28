 City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7A Accessible spaces designated. Section 9 Fifteen-minute parking. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 28, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7A Accessible spaces designated. Section 9 Fifteen-minute parking. 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission

Action: Approved

Date: 6/21/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

________________________________

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 06/28/23

Effective: 07/19/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A Accessible spaces designated, and Section 9 Fifteen-minute parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7A Accessible spaces designated

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:

(1)-(27) As written.

(28) Reserved. Up to two spaces on Pine Street between Bank Street and College Street for the extents of SRF construction.

(29)-(173) As written.

9 Fifteen-minute parking.

(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:

(1)-(10) As written.

(11) Reserved. Up to two spaces in the first two metered spaces on Bank Street just east of Pine Street for the extents of SRF construction.

(12)-(126) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

BCO Appx.C, Section 7A and 9

6/21/2023

