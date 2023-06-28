City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7. No parking areas 

Published June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Public Works Commission
Action: Approved
Date: 6/21/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/28/23
Effective: 07/19/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
7 No parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(14) As written.
(15)
Reserved. On either side of Briggs Street.
(16)-(581) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
/hm: BCO Appx.C, Section 7
6/21/2023
