City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Sections: 7 No-Parking Areas, 17 Designation of Parking Meter Zones 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: May 17 th , 2023
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/21/23
Effective: 07/12/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7 NO-PARKING AREAS and 17 DESIGNATION OF PARKING METER ZONES, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
7 NO-PARKING AREAS
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) -(227) As written.
(228) On the
north or south side of Pearl Street between North Champlain Street and Battery Street.
(229)-(270) As written.
(271)
On the east side of Battery Street, between Main Street and College Street. Reserved.
(272)-(290) As written.
(291) On the east side of Battery Street, for a distance of 100 feet south of Main Street Reserved.
(292)-(581) As written.
17 DESIGNATION OF PARKING METER ZONES
(a) - (d) As written.
(e) Three (3) hour zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as three (3) hour parking:
(1)-(72) As written.
(73) On the east side of Battery Street, north of Main Street, for a hundred and fifty (150) feet.
(f) – (g) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
