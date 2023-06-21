 City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Sections: 7 No-Parking Areas, 17 Designation of Parking Meter Zones | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 21, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Sections: 7 No-Parking Areas, 17 Designation of Parking Meter Zones 

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 21, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: May 17 th , 2023

Attestation of Adoption:

__________________________________

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 06/21/23

Effective: 07/12/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7 NO-PARKING AREAS and 17 DESIGNATION OF PARKING METER ZONES, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

7 NO-PARKING AREAS

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1) -(227) As written.

(228) On the north or south side of Pearl Street between North Champlain Street and Battery Street.

(229)-(270) As written.

(271) On the east side of Battery Street, between Main Street and College Street. Reserved.

(272)-(290) As written.

(291) On the east side of Battery Street, for a distance of 100 feet south of Main Street Reserved.

(292)-(581) As written.

17 DESIGNATION OF PARKING METER ZONES

(a) - (d) As written.

(e) Three (3) hour zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as three (3) hour parking:

(1)-(72) As written.

(73) On the east side of Battery Street, north of Main Street, for a hundred and fifty (150) feet.

(f) – (g) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

