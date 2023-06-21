City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission 

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 21, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.
Sections:
7 No parking areas
7A Accessible spaces designated
9 Fifteen-minute parking 10 Two-hour parking.
11 One-hour parking
12 No parking daytime or weekdays except by trucks loading or unloading.
12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading 17 Designation of parking meter zones
26 Motorcycle parking
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: _May 17 th , 2023
Attestation of Adoption:
__________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/21/23
Effective: 07/12/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 7 No parking areas, 7A Accessible spaces designated, 9 Fifteen-minute parking, 10 Two-hour parking, 11 One-hour parking, 12 No parking daytime or weekdays except by trucks loading or unloading, 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading, 17 Designation of parking meter zones, 26 Motorcycle parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
7 No parking Areas
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) - (148) As written.
(149)
On the east side of South Winooski Avenue between Main Street and Howard Street. Reserved.
(150) – (309) As written.
(310)
On the south side of Main Street, 60 feet west of Battery Street. Reserved.
(311) – (391) As written.
(392)
On the south side of Main Street, starting at South Union Street extending one hundred sixty (160) feet east. Reserved.
(393) – (431) As written.
(432)
In front of the rear access to the Flynn Theatre, access is located on the west side of Church Street between Main Street and King Street. Reserved.
(433)- (458) As written.
(459)
Main Street from South Champlain Street west to Battery Street, 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Reserved.
(460)- (511) As written.
(512) On the north side of Main Street beginning at South Willard Street and extending
one hundred twenty-five (125) sixty feet (60) west.
(513) – (517) As written.
(518) On the north side of Main Street starting at the corner of South Willard Street and extending east for
one hundred thirty (130) two hundred and twenty (220) feet.
(519) – (530) As written.
(531) On the south side of Main Street for fifty (50)
seventy-three (73) feet west of South Champlain Street.
(531) – (563) As written.
(564)
On the west side of Battery Street beginning at Maple Street and extending north to Main Street. Reserved.
(565) – (581) As written.
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1) – (82) As written.
(83)
On the west side of Church Street in the first space south of Main Street. Reserved.
(84) – (152) As written.
(153) On the south side of Main Street in the
third fourth space east of Church Street.
(154) – (173) As written.
9 Fifteen-minute parking.
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1) – (22) As written.
(23)
In the parking space in front of 67 Main Street. Reserved.
(24) – (105) As written.
(106)
In the 3 spaces on Main Street immediately south of 131 Battery Street. Reserved.
(107) – (126) As written.
10 Two-hour parking.
No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than two (2) hours between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1) As written.
(2)
On either side of Main Street between Pine Street and Champlain Street. Reserved.
(3) – (20) As written.
11 One-hour parking.
(a) No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than one (1) hour between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1)-(6) As written.
(7)
On the north side of Main Street for a distance of 125 feet in front of the premises at 60 Main Street. Reserved.
(8) - (13) As written.
12 No parking daytime or weekdays except by trucks loading or unloading.
(a) No vehicle other than a truck actually engaged in loading or unloading shall, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., except Sunday, and for no more than thirty (30) minutes, use the following parking spaces:
(1)-(18) As written.
(19)
The drive on the west side of Church Street between King and Main Streets. Reserved.
(20) – (56) As written.
12-1 No parking except for vehicles loading or unloading.
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1) – (43) As written.
(44)
A fifty (50)-foot space on the west side of Lake Street between Main Street and College Street. The space is to be designated approximately twenty (20) seventy (70) feet north of the south side of Main Street, 30-minute limit. Reserved.
(45) As written.
(46)
On the west side of Church Street beginning seventy (70) feet south of Main Street and extending south for a distance of one hundred seventy (170) feet from midnight to 6:00 a.m. for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes. Specifically for the use of marked delivery vehicles only. Reserved.
(47) – (52) As written.
17 Designation of parking meter zones.
(a) Reserved.
(b) Thirty (30) minute zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as thirty (30) minute parking meter zones:
(1) – (17) As written.
(18)
The first two (2) meters north of Main Street on the west side of St. Paul Street. Reserved.
(19) – (28) As written.
(c) One (1) hour zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as one-hour parking meter zones:
(1) – (15) As written.
(16)
North side of Main Street from Battery Street west to Lake Street. Reserved.
(d) As written.
(e) Three (3) hour zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as three (3) hour parking:
(1)-(48) As written.
(49)
On the north side of Main Street from South Winooski Avenue to 250 Main Street. Reserved.
(50) – (51) As written.
(52)
On the south side of Main Street from South Winooski Avenue to South Union Street. Reserved.
(53) – (65) As written.
(66)
On the North side of Main Street starting 252 feet east of South Union Street extending 2 spaces east. Reserved.
(67) – (71) As written.
(f) Ten (10) hour zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as ten (10) hour parking meter zones:
(1) – (4) As written.
(5)
The east side of Pine Street from King Street to Main Street. Reserved.
(6) – (21) As written.
26 Motorcycle parking.
The following locations are designated for the parking of motorcycles only:
(1) – (12) As written.
(13)
On Main Street in the space directly west of the driveway to number 308 Main Street. Reserved.
(14) - (16) As written.
(17)
On the east side of South Willard Street in the first parking space north of Main Street. Reserved.
(18) – (19) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C,
find, follow, fan us: