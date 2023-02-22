 City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 19 Parking Rates. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 22, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 19 Parking Rates. 

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/15/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 02/22/23
Effective: 03/15/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows: That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19, Parking Rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 19 Parking rates.

(a)-(c) As Written

(d)

(1)-(5) As written.

(6) Citywide Parking Restrictions, Fees: Overnight parking in city garages during declared citywide or zone-based parking restrictions (such as parking bans for snow removal and "Operation Clean Sweep"", as declared by the director of the department of public works or their designee, will be free for each night of the event and at the discretion of the director of the department of public works, if a citywide event occurs over multiple overnights, for each day between.


(e)-(f) As Written

** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Sec 19, 2/15/23

