November 08, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Three An Ordinance in Relation to CDO-STRUCTURES ZA-23-04 Temporary Structures 

Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

ORDINANCE 8.5

Sponsors: Planning, Planning Commission
Public Hearing Date:10/23/23
First reading: 09/11/23
Second reading: 10/23/23
Action: adopted
Date: 10/23/23
Signed by Mayor: 10/30/23
Published: 11/08/23
Effective: 11/29/23

It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix A, Comprehensive Development Ordinance, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sections 5.1.2 Structures, thereof to read as follows:

Sec. 5.1.2 Structures

Except as otherwise provided by law or by this ordinance, no structure in any district shall be created, removed or altered except in conformance with the provisions of this Article and the requirements of the district in which such land or structure is located.

a – e. As Written.

(f) Temporary Structures:

The administrative officer may approve a temporary structure that is incidental and accessory to a principal use subject to the following:

** Material underlined added.

Planning/KS/Ordinances 2023/ZA-23-04 Temporary Structures

CDO Sections 5.1.2

10/19/23

