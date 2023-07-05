City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Three An Ordinance in Relation to CHAPTER 22, PARKS—SECTION 23, PENALTY Second, ORDINANCE 7.12 

Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.
Sponsor: Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Department
Public Hearing Dates:
First reading:
Referred to:
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 06/20/23
Second reading:
Action:
Date: 06/20/23
Signed by Mayor: 06/27/23
Published: 07/05/23
Effective: 07/26/23
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 22, Parks, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 23, Penalty, thereof to read as follows:
22-23, Penalty
A violation of the following sections of this chapter shall be deemed a civil offense:
Section 22-2. Damage to parks.
Section 22-3. Digging or blasting prohibited.
Section 22-4. Littering.
Section 22-5. Glass bottles prohibited; exception.
Section 22-6. Throwing stones or other objects prohibited; exception.
Section 22-7. Camping in parks prohibited.
Section 22-10. Fires prohibited.
Section 22-11. Discharging fireworks prohibited.
Section 22-13. Animals prohibited, exception.
Section 22-14. Disturbing birds, nests, eggs or animals prohibited.
Section 22-15. Hitching horses to trees or shrubs prohibited.
Section 22-16. Motor vehicles subject to parks regulations.
Section 22-18. Driving on grass.
Section 22-22. Consumption of alcoholic beverages prohibited.
In addition, a violation of any provision of the rules and regulations of the Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department contained in Appendix D of this Code of Ordinances shall be deemed a civil offense. A violation Department contained in Appendix D of this Code of Ordinances shall be deemed a civil offense. A violation of these sections or the rules and regulations shall be punishable by a civil penalty of from fifty dollars ($50.00) to five hundred dollars ($500.00). The waiver penalty for such offenses for purposes of the municipal complaint (civil ticket) shall be fifty dollars ($50.00). Each day's continued violation shall be a separate offense. The
superintendent of parks director of the Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department, waterfront managers, city arborist, urban park rangers, seasonal operations supervisors and all law enforcement officers are authorized to issue a municipal complaint for a violation of this chapter. For the limited purpose of interim stewardship and pending completion of a long-term planning process the land known as the Urban Reserve, bordered on the north by Kieslich Park, on the east by the railroad, on the west by Lake Champlain, and the south by the Community Sailing Center, shall be considered a city park subject to this chapter and the rules and regulations set forth in Appendix D.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
CW/Ordinances 2023/CHAPTER 22, PARKS—SECTION 23, addition of underlined material.
June 20, 2023
