January 25, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 3 Stop sign locations. 

Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 1/18/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 01/25/23

Effective: 02/15/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 3, Stop sign locations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 3 Stop sign locations.

Stop signs are authorized at the following locations:

(1)-(123) As written.

(124) At the intersection of Pine Street and Cherry Street, causing all traffic on Pine Street to stop.

(125)-(319) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 3

1/18/23

