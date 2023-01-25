City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 3 Stop sign locations. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 1/18/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 01/25/23
Effective: 02/15/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 3, Stop sign locations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 3 Stop sign locations.
Stop signs are authorized at the following locations:
(1)-(123) As written.
(124) At the intersection of Pine Street and Cherry Street, causing all traffic on Pine Street to stop.
(125)-(319) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 3
1/18/23
find, follow, fan us: