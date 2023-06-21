City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-three 

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 21, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.
A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Sections: 9 FIFTEEN-MINUTE PARKING, 12-1 NO PARKING EXCEPT FOR VEHICLES LOADING OR UNLOADING, 16 BUS STOPS, 17 DESIGNATION OF PARKING METER ZONES
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: May 17 th , 2023
Attestation of Adoption:
__________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/21/23
Effective: 07/12/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, 9 FIFTEEN-MINUTE PARKING, 12-1 NO PARKING EXCEPT FOR VEHICLES LOADING OR UNLOADING, 16 BUS STOPS, 17 DESIGNATION OF PARKING METER ZONES, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
9 FIFTEEN-MINUTE PARKING
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1) – (109) As written.
(110) On the west side of South Union Street for a distance of 100 feet in front of the YMCA, 266 College Street. Reserved.
12-1 NO PARKING EXCEPT FOR VEHICLES LOADING OR UNLOADING
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1)- (9) As written.
(10) On the north side of College Street beginning forty-three (43) feet west of South Union Street and extending west forty (40) feet for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes. Reserved.
(11)- (13) As written.
(14) In the fifty (50)-foot space next westerly of South Union Street, on the north side of College Street for a maximum time limit of thirty (30) minutes. Reserved.
16 BUS STOPS
(a) The following spaces are hereby designated as bus stops:
(1)
On the west side of South Champlain Street beginning ninety (90) feet north of Main Street and continuing for a distance of one hundred thirty (130) feet north, for a maximum time limit of three (3) hours between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Reserved.
2)- (23) As written.
(24) In the ninety (90)-foot space next westerly of South Union Street, on the north side of College Street, for a maximum time limit of three (3) hours between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
(25) In the ninety (90) - foot space in front of 26 Pearl Street, on the north side of Pearl Street, for a maximum time limit of three (3) hours between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
17 DESIGNATION OF PARKING METER ZONES
(a)- (d) As written.
(e) Three (3) hour zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as three (3) hour parking:
(1)-(71) As written.
(72) On the west side of South Champlain Street, between College Street and Main Street for a hundred and fifty (150) feet.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C,
5/17/23
