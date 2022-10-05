 City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 11-1. Thirty-minute parking. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 05, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 11-1. Thirty-minute parking. 

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 09/21/2022
Attestation of adoption
Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 10/5/22
Effective: 10/26/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 11-1, Thirty-minute parking designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 11-1 Thirty-minute parking.

No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than thirty (30) minutes at the following locations:

(1)-(3) As written.

(4) On the east side of South Champlain Street in the two (2) spaces in front of 202 South Champlain Street first space north of the driveway for 74 Maple Street.

(5)-(17) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 11-1

