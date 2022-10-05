City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 11-1. Thirty-minute parking. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 09/21/2022
Attestation of adoption
Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 10/5/22
Effective: 10/26/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 11-1, Thirty-minute parking designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 11-1 Thirty-minute parking.
No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than thirty (30) minutes at the following locations:
(1)-(3) As written.
(4) On the east side of South Champlain Street in the
two (2) spaces in front of 202 South Champlain Street first space north of the driveway for 74 Maple Street.
(5)-(17) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 11-1
