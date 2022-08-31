CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 12-1, No parking except vehicles loading or unloading. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __ Approved___
Date: __8/24/2022____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/31/22
Effective: 09/21/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 12-1: No parking except vehicles loading or unloading, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 12-1: No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
(1)-(20) As written.
(21) On the west side of South Champlain Street beginning ten (10) feet south of the King Street crosswalk and extending thirty (30) feet south. Reserved.
(22)-(52) As written.
**Material stricken out deleted.
***Material underlined added.
