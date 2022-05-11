City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 18, Parking facility designations Section 19, Parking Rates 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In The Year Two Thousand Twenty Two
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: ___ Approved__
Date: __4/27/2022__
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 05/11/22
Effective: 06/01/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19: Parking rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 18: Parking Rates
(a) As written.
(b)
Leased Monthly Permit lot locations:
(b)(1)-(b)(5) As written.
(b)(6) The city-owned lot on the north side of Pearl Street, near the intersection of Pine Street, known as the Pearl Street Lot, limited to 15 spaces.
(c)-(d) As written.
Section 19: Parking Rates
(a)-(b) As written.
(c) The rate of charge for parking in
leased monthly permit lots shall be as follows, and those vehicles without a vehicle tag displayed in the proper position will be removed by wrecker at the owners expense:
(c)(1)-(c)(2) As written.
(c)(3) Pearl Street Lot Monthly Rate $55.00
(d)-(e) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
