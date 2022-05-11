 City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 18, Parking facility designations Section 19, Parking Rates | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 11, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 18, Parking facility designations Section 19, Parking Rates 

In The Year Two Thousand Twenty Two
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: ___ Approved__

Date: __4/27/2022__

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI

Associate Engineer, Technical Services

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 05/11/22

Effective: 06/01/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19: Parking rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 18: Parking Rates

(a) As written.

(b) Leased Monthly Permit lot locations:

(b)(1)-(b)(5) As written.

(b)(6) The city-owned lot on the north side of Pearl Street, near the intersection of Pine Street, known as the Pearl Street Lot, limited to 15 spaces.

(c)-(d) As written.

Section 19: Parking Rates

(a)-(b) As written.

(c) The rate of charge for parking in leased monthly permit lots shall be as follows, and those vehicles without a vehicle tag displayed in the proper position will be removed by wrecker at the owners expense:

(c)(1)-(c)(2) As written.

(c)(3) Pearl Street Lot Monthly Rate $55.00

(d)-(e) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

