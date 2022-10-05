City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 18. Parking facility designations. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 9/21/22
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Service
Published: 10/05/22
Effective: 10/26/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18, Parking facility designations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 18. Parking facility designations.
(a) – (b) As written.
(c) Parking structure locations:
(1) – (2) As written.
(3) The city-owned parking garage located at 45 Cherry Street, known as Lakeview Parking Garage.3
(d) As written.
3 The designated use of 11 spaces for parking located on the southeast corner of the roof deck, south of the stair tower are suspended until June 30, 2025, at which time such suspension will cease to exist.
** Material stricken out deleted
*** Material underlined added.
LJ/hm: BCO Appx.C, Sec. 18
