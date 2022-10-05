 City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 18. Parking facility designations. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 05, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 18. Parking facility designations. 

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 9/21/22
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Service
Published: 10/05/22
Effective: 10/26/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18, Parking facility designations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 18. Parking facility designations.

(a) – (b) As written.
(c) Parking structure locations:
(1) – (2) As written.
(3) The city-owned parking garage located at 45 Cherry Street, known as Lakeview Parking Garage.3
(d) As written.

3 The designated use of 11 spaces for parking located on the southeast corner of the roof deck, south of the stair tower are suspended until June 30, 2025, at which time such suspension will cease to exist.

** Material stricken out deleted
*** Material underlined added.

LJ/hm: BCO Appx.C, Sec. 18

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation