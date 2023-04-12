 City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission- Section 18. Parking facility designations. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 12, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission- Section 18. Parking facility designations. 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 3/15/2023

Attestation of Adoption:

__________________________________

Phillip Peterson, PE

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 04/12/23

Effective: 05/03/23

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18, Parking facility designations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 18 Parking facility designations.

(a) Metered lot locations:

(1)-(6) As written.

(7) Reserved. The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Oakledge Park Lot.

(8) Reserved. The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Perkin's Pier Lot.

(9) Reserved. The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Pease Lot.

(10) Reserved. The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Coast Guard Ramp Lot.

(11) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the North Beach Lot.

(12) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Leddy Park Lot.

(13) The city-leased and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the 194 St. Paul Street Lot.

(14)-(18) Reserved.

(b) Monthly pPermit lot locations:

(1)-(6) As written.

(7) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Oakledge Park Lot.

(8) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Perkin's Pier Lot.

(9) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Coast Guard Ramp Lot.

(10) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the North Beach Lot.

(11) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Leddy Park Lot.

(c)-(d) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 18

3/15/23

