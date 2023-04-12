City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission- Section 18. Parking facility designations. 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 3/15/2023
Attestation of Adoption:
__________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/12/23
Effective: 05/03/23
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18, Parking facility designations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 18 Parking facility designations.
(a) Metered lot locations:
(1)-(6) As written.
(7)
Reserved. The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Oakledge Park Lot.
(8)
Reserved. The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Perkin's Pier Lot.
(9)
Reserved. The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Pease Lot.
(10)
Reserved. The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Coast Guard Ramp Lot.
(11) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the North Beach Lot.
(12) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Leddy Park Lot.
(13) The city-leased and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the 194 St. Paul Street Lot.
(14)-(18) Reserved.
(b)
Monthly pPermit lot locations:
(1)-(6) As written.
(7) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Oakledge Park Lot.
(8) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Perkin's Pier Lot.
(9) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Coast Guard Ramp Lot.
(10) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the North Beach Lot.
(11) The city-owned and public works managed lot more commonly understood to be the Leddy Park Lot.
(c)-(d) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 18
3/15/23
find, follow, fan us: