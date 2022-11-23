 City of Burlington | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 23, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington 

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission Section 26. Motorcycle Parking
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved
Date: 11/16/22
Attestation of Adoption:

__________________________________

Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 11/23/22
Effective: 12/14/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 26, Motorcycle parking designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 26 Motorcycle parking.

The following locations are designated for the parking of motorcycles only:

(1)-(13) As written.

(14) Reserved. On the south side of Strong Street in between the driveways of 35 Strong Street and 56 Drew Street.

(15)-(19) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.

