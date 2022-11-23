If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission Section 26. Motorcycle Parking
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 11/16/22
Attestation of Adoption:
__________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 11/23/22
Effective: 12/14/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 26, Motorcycle parking designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 26 Motorcycle parking.
The following locations are designated for the parking of motorcycles only:
(1)-(13) As written.
(14)
Reserved. On the south side of Strong Street in between the driveways of 35 Strong Street and 56 Drew Street.
(15)-(19) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
