City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7 No-parking areas. Section 8 No parking 7:30 a.m. to 4:30p.m. weekdays. 

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 12/15/2021
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 10/05/22
Effective: 10/26/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas and Section 8 No parking 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No-parking areas. No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) – (580) As written. (581) Locust Street beginning at Shelburne Street and extending west 150 feet.
Section 8 No parking 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. No person shall park any vehicle between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays inclusive, in any of the following locations:
(1) – (5) As written.
(6)
On the north side of Locust Street from Shelburne Street to Caroline Street.Reserved.
(7) – (19) As written.
** Material stricken out delete.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 7 & Section 8
