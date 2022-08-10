 City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7 No-parking areas. Section 7A Accessible spaces designated. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 10, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7 No-parking areas. Section 7A Accessible spaces designated. 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 2/16/2022

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 08/10/22

Effective: 08/31/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, and Section 7A Accessible spaces designated of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7 No-parking areas.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1) – (421) As written.

(422) On the west side of Bright Street from Riverside Avenue Archibald Street beginning at Archibald Street and extending north for 230 feet.

(423) – (448) As written.

(449) Reserved. On the west side of Bright Street beginning at Riverside Ave and extending south for 130 feet.

(450) – (499) As written.

(500) On the east side of Bright Street for ten (10) feet south of Driveway at 30 Bright Street. beginning at the driveway between 48 and 50 Bright Street and extending south 200 feet, ending ten (10) feet south of the driveway at 30 Bright Street.

(501) – (580) As written.

Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:

(1) – (146) As written.

(147) In front of 48 41 Bright Street.

(148) – (173) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation