City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7 No-parking areas. Section 7A Accessible spaces designated. 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/16/2022
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/10/22
Effective: 08/31/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, and Section 7A Accessible spaces designated of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No-parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) – (421) As written.
(422) On the west side of Bright Street
from Riverside Avenue Archibald Street beginning at Archibald Street and extending north for 230 feet.
(423) – (448) As written.
(449)
Reserved. On the west side of Bright Street beginning at Riverside Ave and extending south for 130 feet.
(450) – (499) As written.
(500) On the east side of Bright Street for
ten (10) feet south of Driveway at 30 Bright Street. beginning at the driveway between 48 and 50 Bright Street and extending south 200 feet, ending ten (10) feet south of the driveway at 30 Bright Street.
(501) – (580) As written.
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1) – (146) As written.
(147) In front of
48 41 Bright Street.
(148) – (173) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
