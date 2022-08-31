 CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7, No parking areas, Section 16, Bus stops. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7, No parking areas, Section 16, Bus stops. 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: __ Approved___

Date: __8/24/2022____

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 08/31/22

Effective: 09/21/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:


That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7: No parking areas and Section 16: Bus stops, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:


Section 7: No parking areas

(1)-(242) As written.

(243) Reserved. On Lavalley Lane.

(244)-(580) As written.


Section 16: Bus stops

(a) As written.

(b)

(1) On the west side of Lavalley Lane, immediately north of the entrance to the wastewater treatment plant for a distance of one hundred sixty (160) feet, for a maximum time limit of three (3) hours. Reserved.

(2)-(4) As written.

(c) As written

**Material stricken out deleted.

***Material underlined added.

