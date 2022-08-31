CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7, No parking areas, Section 16, Bus stops. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __ Approved___
Date: __8/24/2022____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/31/22
Effective: 09/21/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7: No parking areas and Section 16: Bus stops, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7: No parking areas
(1)-(242) As written.
(243) Reserved. On Lavalley Lane.
(244)-(580) As written.
Section 16: Bus stops
(a) As written.
(b)
(1) On the west side of Lavalley Lane, immediately north of the entrance to the wastewater treatment plant for a distance of one hundred sixty (160) feet, for a maximum time limit of three (3) hours. Reserved.
(2)-(4) As written.
(c) As written
**Material stricken out deleted.
***Material underlined added.
