Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No-parking areas and Section 12-1. No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 11/16/22
Attestation of Adoption:
__________________________________
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 11/23/22
Effective: 12/14/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas and Section 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No-parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(59) As written.
(60) On the south side of Cherry Street
in the first space for one hundred and fifty (150) feet east of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street.
(61)-(580) As written.
Section 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading. No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1)-(44) As written.
(45)
Reserved. On the north side of Cherry Street, in the first three spaces west of Pine Street, effective between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from August 20 of any year to June 20 of the succeeding year.
(46) As written.
(47)
On the south side of Cherry Street beginning twenty (20) feet east of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street and extending east forty (40) feet, effective between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 109:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from August 20 of any year to June 20 of the succeeding year. On the south side of Cherry Street, in the first three spaces east of the mid-block crossing at 41 Cherry Street, effective between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from August 20 of any year to June 20 of the succeeding year.
(48) On the north side of Cherry Street beginning twenty (20) feet west of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street and extending west sixty (60)
eighty (80) feet, effective between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from August 20 of any year to June 20 of the succeeding year.
(49) On the south side of Cherry Street beginning twenty (20)
forty (40) feet west of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street and extending west forty (40) sixty (60) feet, effective between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from August 20 of any year to June 20 of the succeeding year.
(50) On the east side of Pine Street in the first two (2) spaces south of Bank Street, effective between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10
9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from August 20 of any year to June 20 of the succeeding year.
(51) On the north side of Bank Street beginning directly east of the vehicle loading zone and extending east four (4) parking spaces, effective between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10
9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from August 20 of any year to June 20 of the succeeding year.
(52) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
