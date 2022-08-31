CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7a, Accessible Spaces Designated. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __ Approved___
Date: __8/24/2022____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/31/22
Effective: 09/21/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking, and Section 7a: Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7a: Accessible Spaces Designated.
(1)-(136) As written.
(137) The space in front of 64 Hyde Street. Reserved.
(138)-(173) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
