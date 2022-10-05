City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 09/21/2022
Attestation of adoption
Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 10/5/22
Effective: 10/26/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(89) As written.
(90)
Reserved. In the space in front of 412 North Street.
(91)-(173) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 7A
