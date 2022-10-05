 City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated. | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 05, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated. 

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 09/21/2022
Attestation of adoption
Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 10/5/22
Effective: 10/26/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:

(1)-(89) As written.
(90) Reserved. In the space in front of 412 North Street.
(91)-(173) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.

TD: BCO Appx.C, Section 7A

