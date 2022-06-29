 City Of Burlington: A Regulation In Relation To Rules And Regulations Of The Traffic Commission - Section 9, Fifteen-Minute Parking. Section 12-1, No Parking Except Vehicles Loading Or Unloading. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 29, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City Of Burlington: A Regulation In Relation To Rules And Regulations Of The Traffic Commission - Section 9, Fifteen-Minute Parking. Section 12-1, No Parking Except Vehicles Loading Or Unloading. 

Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In The Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 6/22/2022

Attestation of Adoption: Philip Peterson, EI Public Works Engineer Technical Services

Published: 06/29/22

Effective: 07/20/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking, and Section 12-1: No parking except vehicles loading or unloading, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking.

(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:

(1)-(43) As written.

(44) In the pakring space in front of 88 Oak Street. Reserved.

(45)-(126) As written.

(b)-(d) As written.

Section 12-1: No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.

(1)-(8) As written.

(9) Reserved. On the east side of Intervale Avenue in the first two parking spaces north of Oak Street.

(10)-(52) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation