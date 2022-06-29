City Of Burlington: A Regulation In Relation To Rules And Regulations Of The Traffic Commission - Section 9, Fifteen-Minute Parking. Section 12-1, No Parking Except Vehicles Loading Or Unloading. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published June 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 6/22/2022
Attestation of Adoption: Philip Peterson, EI Public Works Engineer Technical Services
Published: 06/29/22
Effective: 07/20/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking, and Section 12-1: No parking except vehicles loading or unloading, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking.
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1)-(43) As written.
(44) In the pakring space in front of 88 Oak Street. Reserved.
(45)-(126) As written.
(b)-(d) As written.
Section 12-1: No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
(1)-(8) As written.
(9) Reserved. On the east side of Intervale Avenue in the first two parking spaces north of Oak Street.
(10)-(52) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
