CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 9, Fifteen-minute parking. 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: ____ Approved____
Date: ___8/24/2022___
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/31/22
Effective: 09/21/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking.
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1)-(106) As written.
(107) In the parking space in front of 86 Oak Street. Reserved.
(108)-(126) As written.
(b)-(d) As written.
**Material stricken out deleted.
***Material underlined added.
