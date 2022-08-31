CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 9, Fifteen-minute parking. Section 11, One-hour parking. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __ Approved___
Date: __8/24/2022____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/31/22
Effective: 09/21/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking, and Section 11: One-hour parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking.
(a) As written.
(b) No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than fifteen (15) minutes at the following locations:
(1)-(27) As written.
(28) 3 spaces on the north side of Lakeside Avenue, beginning 20 feet east of the western most driveway to #128 Lakeside Avenue and continuing east for 60 feet. To be effective Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Reserved.
(29)-(34) As written.
(c)-(d) As written.
Section 11: One-hour parking.
(a)-(e) As written.
(f) No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than one (1) hour between the hours of
8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1) On the north side of Lakeside Avenue, beginning 20 feet east of the western most driveway to #128 Lakeside Avenue and continuing east for 60 feet.
**Material stricken out deleted.
***Material underlined added.
