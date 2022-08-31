 CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 9, Fifteen-minute parking. Section 11, One-hour parking. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 31, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 9, Fifteen-minute parking. Section 11, One-hour parking. 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: __ Approved___

Date: __8/24/2022____

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 08/31/22

Effective: 09/21/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking, and Section 11: One-hour parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:


Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking.

(a) As written.

(b) No person shall park any vehicle, at any time, longer than fifteen (15) minutes at the following locations:

(1)-(27) As written.

(28) 3 spaces on the north side of Lakeside Avenue, beginning 20 feet east of the western most driveway to #128 Lakeside Avenue and continuing east for 60 feet. To be effective Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Reserved.

(29)-(34) As written.

(c)-(d) As written.


Section 11: One-hour parking.

(a)-(e) As written.

(f) No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than one (1) hour between the hours of

8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, holidays excepted, in the following locations:

(1) On the north side of Lakeside Avenue, beginning 20 feet east of the western most driveway to #128 Lakeside Avenue and continuing east for 60 feet.

**Material stricken out deleted.

***Material underlined added.

