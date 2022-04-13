City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation In Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 18 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Parking facility designations— Temporarily suspending use of 51 Elmwood Avenue (Elmwood Lot) as a parking lot within the City of Burlington.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __ Approved__
Date: _3/16/2022____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/13/22
Effective: 05/04/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18: Parking facility designations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 18: Parking facility designations.
(a) As written.
(b) Leased lot locations:
(b)(1) The city-owned lot on the west side of Elmwood Avenue near the intersection of Grant Street, known as the Elmwood lot.*
(b)(2)-(5) As written.
*The designated use of the Elmwood lot is hereby suspended until April 30, 2025, at which time such suspension will cease to exist.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
