April 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation In Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 18 

Parking facility designations— Temporarily suspending use of 51 Elmwood Avenue (Elmwood Lot) as a parking lot within the City of Burlington.

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: __ Approved__

Date: _3/16/2022____

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 04/13/22

Effective: 05/04/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18: Parking facility designations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 18: Parking facility designations.

(a) As written.

(b) Leased lot locations:

(b)(1) The city-owned lot on the west side of Elmwood Avenue near the intersection of Grant Street, known as the Elmwood lot.*

(b)(2)-(5) As written.

*The designated use of the Elmwood lot is hereby suspended until April 30, 2025, at which time such suspension will cease to exist.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

