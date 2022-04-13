City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation In Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 19 

Parking Rates— Special Rate for Former Elmwood Avenue Lot Monthly Permit Holders at the College Street/Lakeview/Westlake Parking Garage Facility
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: ___ Approved__
Date: __3/16/2022____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/13/22
Effective: 05/04/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19: Parking rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 19: Parking Rates
(a) As written.
(b)(1)-(b)(7) As written.
(b)(8) College Street/Lakeview/Westlake Parking Garage Facility.
(b)(8)a.-b. As written.
(b)(8)c. Monthly Permit Rates. Eighty dollars ($80.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit; the five (5) days per week shall be Monday through Friday ("standard work-week permit"). Ninety-six dollars ($96.00) for a seven (7) day per week monthly permit ("standard calendar-week permit"). Twenty dollars ($20.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit for city employees when paid for by a City of Burlington department. Zero dollars ($0.00) for a restaurant/retail/service worker seven (7) day per week monthly permit with eligibility determined by the department of public works within policy approved by the public works commission. Fifty-Five dollars ($55.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit for individuals who held valid monthly parking permits at the Elmwood Lot as of April 30, 2022, for the period inclusive of May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2025, after which such rate will increase to the standard work-week permit rate. The director of the department of public works or his or her designee may prorate monthly parking permit fees at times of sale and termination.
(b)(9)-(16) As written.
(c) The rate of charge for parking in leased lots shall be as follows, and those vehicles without a vehicle tag displayed in the proper position will be removed by wrecker at the owners' expense:
Location Rates
(1) Elmwood Avenue and Grant Street:
Per month $55.00*
(2) Main Street adjacent to the metered parking lot located on the N.E. corner Main and Winooski:
Per month 60.00
*This rate shall be suspended and not chargeable for the period inclusive of May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2025.
(d)-(f) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
