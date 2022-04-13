 City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation In Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation In Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: __ Approved__

Date: __3/16/2022___

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 04/13/22

Effective: 05/04/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs.

Yield-right-of-way signs are authorized at the following locations:

(1) – (3) As written.

(4) Reserved. At each entrance to the Shelburne Street Roundabout causing all traffic approaching the roundabout to yield.

(5) Reserved. At the intersection of Ledge Road and Shelburne Street, causing traffic on Ledge Road to yield.

(6) – (19) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation