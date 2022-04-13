City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation In Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __ Approved__
Date: __3/16/2022___
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/13/22
Effective: 05/04/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs.
Yield-right-of-way signs are authorized at the following locations:
(1) – (3) As written.
(4)
Reserved. At each entrance to the Shelburne Street Roundabout causing all traffic approaching the roundabout to yield.
(5)
Reserved. At the intersection of Ledge Road and Shelburne Street, causing traffic on Ledge Road to yield.
(6) – (19) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
