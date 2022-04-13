CITY OF BURLINGTON: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 30 Speed Limits. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __ Approved___
Date: __3/16/2022_____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/13/22
Effective: 05/04/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 30 Speed limits of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 30 Speed Limits.
(a) As written.
(b) Speed limit on listed streets:
(1) – (2) As written.
(3) No motor vehicle shall be operated upon any of the following streets at any time at a rate of speed greater than thirty (30) miles per hour, and suitable signs stating this speed limit shall be conspicuously placed on such streets:
a. – b. As written.
c. Shelburne Street from the South Burlington town line north to
Ledge Road Adams Court.
d. As written.
(4) – (8) As written.
(c) – (e) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
find, follow, fan us: