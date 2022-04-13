 CITY OF BURLINGTON: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 30 Speed Limits. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

CITY OF BURLINGTON: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 30 Speed Limits. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: __ Approved___

Date: __3/16/2022_____

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 04/13/22

Effective: 05/04/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 30 Speed limits of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 30 Speed Limits.

(a) As written.

(b) Speed limit on listed streets:

(1) – (2) As written.

(3) No motor vehicle shall be operated upon any of the following streets at any time at a rate of speed greater than thirty (30) miles per hour, and suitable signs stating this speed limit shall be conspicuously placed on such streets:

a. – b. As written.

c. Shelburne Street from the South Burlington town line north to Ledge Road Adams Court.

d. As written.

(4) – (8) As written.

(c) – (e) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

