City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No-parking areas. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __ Approved___
Date: ___3/16/2022____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/13/22
Effective: 05/04/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No-parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) – (200) As written.
(201)
Reserved. On the west side of Overlake Park beginning 22 feet north of the driveway for 11 Overlake Park and extending north for 40 feet.
(202) – (580) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
