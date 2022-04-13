 City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No-parking areas. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No-parking areas. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: __ Approved___

Date: ___3/16/2022____

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 04/13/22

Effective: 05/04/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7 No-parking areas.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1) – (200) As written.

(201) Reserved. On the west side of Overlake Park beginning 22 feet north of the driveway for 11 Overlake Park and extending north for 40 feet.

(202) – (580) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

