City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __Approved___
Date: ___03/16/2022___
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/13/22
Effective: 05/04/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(89) As written.
(90)
On the north side of North Street in the first space east of School Street. Reserved.
(91)-(173) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
find, follow, fan us: