City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 29, No parking except for the use of car share vehicles 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 5/18/2022
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/01/22
Effective: 06/22/22
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows: That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 29: No parking except for the use of car share vehicles, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 29: No parking except for the use of car share vehicles.
(a) As written.
(b) Spaces designated as no parking at all times except for the use of car share vehicles only:
(b)(1)
On the north side of North Street in the first space west of North Union Street. On the east side of Drew Street in the first space north of North Street.
(b)(2)-(b)(7) As written.
(b)(8) On the east side of Hyde Street in the first space north of North Street.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
find, follow, fan us: