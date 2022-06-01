 City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 29, No parking except for the use of car share vehicles | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 01, 2022 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 29, No parking except for the use of car share vehicles 

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 5/18/2022

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 06/01/22

Effective: 06/22/22

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows: That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 29: No parking except for the use of car share vehicles, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 29: No parking except for the use of car share vehicles.

(a) As written.

(b) Spaces designated as no parking at all times except for the use of car share vehicles only:

(b)(1) On the north side of North Street in the first space west of North Union Street. On the east side of Drew Street in the first space north of North Street.

(b)(2)-(b)(7) As written.

(b)(8) On the east side of Hyde Street in the first space north of North Street.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

