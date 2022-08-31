CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Sec. 7 No-parking areas, Sec. 9 Fifteen-minute parking, and Sec 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: ___Approved___
Date: __8/24/2022____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/31/22
Effective: 09/21/22
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 7 No-parking areas, Sec. 9 Fifteen-minute parking, and Sec 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading, thereof to read as follows:
BCO Appx C, Sec 9, Fifteen-minute parking.
(a) No person shall park a vehicle longer than fifteen (15) minutes, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following areas:
(1)– (20) As written.
(21) In the two (2) parking spaces in front of the entrances to the premises at 1 Main Street. Reserved.
(22) - (126) As written.
BCO Appx C, Sec 12-1, No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
No person shall park a vehicle at the following locations unless engaged in loading or unloading the vehicle:
(1)– (38) As written.
(39) Reserved. In the fifty (50) foot space in front of the entrances to the premises at 1 Main Street.
(40) Reserved. In the forty (40) foot pull off space on the south side of College Street just west of Lake Street.
(41)– (52) As written.
BCO Appx C, Sec 7, No-parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)– (467) As written.
(468) Both sides of College Street from Lake Street west to its terminus, excluding the loading zone on the south side of College Street just west of Lake Street.
(469) –(580) As written.
*Material stricken out deleted.
**Material underlined added.
find, follow, fan us: