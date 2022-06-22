City Of Burlington In The Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation To Chapter 2, Administration— Article I, In General— Section 2-9, Implementation Of Ranked Choice Voting In City Council Elections 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
ORDINANCE 7.07
Sponsor: Councilor Hanson
Public Hearing Dates: __
First reading: ____
Referred to: ___
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 06/06/22
Second reading: __
Action: __
Date: __
Signed by Mayor: __
Published: 06/22/22
Effective: 07/13/22
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 2, Administration, Article I, In General, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by adding a Section 9 to read as follows:
2-9—2-17 Reserved.
2-9 Implementation of Ranked Choice Voting in City Council Elections.
(a) Purpose & Authority. The purpose of this section is to implement ranked choice voting for the election of city councilors. This section is adopted pursuant to the Charter of the City of Burlington, Section 5, Acts of 1949, No. 298, Vermont General Assembly, as amended.
(b) Instant runoff retabulation. In the election of city councilors, if no candidate receives a majority of first preference, an instant runoff retabulation shall be conducted in rounds. In each round, each voter's ballot shall count as a single vote for whichever continuing candidate the voter has ranked highest. The candidate with the fewest votes after each round shall be eliminated until only two candidates remain, with the candidate then receiving the greatest number of votes being elected.
2-10—2-17 Reserved.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
