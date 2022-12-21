City of Burlington in the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two an Ordinance in Relation to CHAPTER 22, PARKS—SECTION 21, Updating Burlington Municipal Arena Rules and Regulations 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
ORDINANCE 6.26
Sponsor: PARKS, ARTS & CULTURE Committee (PACC) - Barlow, Dieng, Shannon
Public Hearing Dates:
First reading:
Referred to:
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 12/12/22
Second reading:
Action:
Date: 12/12/22
Signed by Mayor: 12/14/22
Published: 12/21/22
Effective: 01/11/23
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 22, Parks, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 21, Burlington Municipal Arena rules and regulations, thereof to read as follows:
22-21
Burlington Municipal Arena rules and regulations. Reserved.
(a) Prohibited activities. The following activities are prohibited at the Burlington Municipal Arena:
(1) Possessing food or beverages on the ice.
(2) Possessing alcoholic beverages.
(3) Being intoxicated.
(4) Wearing skates in areas other than in those designated for that purpose.
(5) Playing hockey without proper equipment.
(6) Loitering.
(7) Throwing or dropping foreign matter on the ice.
(8) Bringing pets on to the premises.
(9) Public skating in a manner other than that prescribed.
(10) Violation of any applicable general park regulation.
(11) Smoking in areas where smoking is prohibited pursuant to posted notices.
Violations of these rules are violations of city ordinances and may result in prosecution or eviction from the premises or both.
(b) Fees and charges, olympic rink. During prime time, the rental rate shall be fifty dollars ($50.00) per hour. Prime time hours shall be noon until 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and holidays. All other hours shall be at the rate of forty dollars ($40.00) per hour.
(c) Fees and charges, studio rink. During prime time, the rental rate shall be thirty dollars ($30.00) per hour. Prime time hours shall be 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays. All other hours shall be at the rate of twenty-five dollars ($25.00) per hour. Studio rink rates are available only when the main rink is in use.
(d) Fees and charges, public skating. The admission price for public skating shall be one dollar and fifty cents ($1.50) for adults and one dollar ($1.00) for persons seventeen (17) years of age and under, upon proof of age and high school students bearing identification cards. Burlington residents' rates may be discounted twenty (20) per cent.
(e) Fees and charges, patch time. The rental of patch ice time shall be two dollars ($2.00) per hour.
(f) Fees and charges, special note. Special rates for programs outside the aforementioned may be assessed by the board of park commissioners commensurate with the costs of rendering special services.
