City of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation to Chapter 9, Cemeteries—Section 50, Updating Charges for Perpetual Care 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
ORDINANCE 6.27
Sponsor: PARKS, ARTS & CULTURE Committee (PACC) - Barlow, Dieng, Shannon
Public Hearing Dates:
First reading:
Referred to:
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 12/12/22
Second reading:
Action:
Date: 12/12/22
Signed by Mayor: 12/14/22
Published: 12/21/22
Effective: 01/11/23
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 9, Cemeteries, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 50, Charges for perpetual care, thereof to read as follows:
9-50 Charges for perpetual care.
(a) Lot owners will secure a bond from the City of Burlington, through the superintendent, for the perpetual care of their lot. The money paid for perpetual care shall be placed with the city treasurer to be invested and the income therefrom shall be used as set forth in 18 V.S.A. § 5306, to include for the maintenance of a lot. This shall include keeping the grass cut, maintaining a greensward, leveling the depressed areas and other
work of similar nature. purpose of building, repairing, maintaining, adorning, and beautifying buildings or parts thereof, fences, graves, vaults, mausoleums, monuments, walks, cemetery lots, grounds, drives, or avenues, as the interests of the lot owners and cemetery shall appear.
(b) As written.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
December 12, 2022
