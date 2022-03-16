City Of Burlington: An Ordinance In Relation To Comprehensive Development Ordinance – Adaptive Reuse Definition Za #21-04 

ORDINANCE 5.07
Sponsor: Office of City Planning,
Planning Commission, Ordinance Committee
Public Hearing Dates: 02/22/22
First reading: 03/08/21
Referred to: Ordinance Committee
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: __
Second reading: 02/22/22
Action: adopted
Date: 02/22/22
Signed by Mayor: 03/10/22
Published: 03/16/22
Effective: 04/06/22
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix A, Comprehensive Development Ordinance, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Section 13.1.2, Definitions, Adaptive Reuse, to read as follows:
Sec. 13.1.2 Definitions
For the purpose of this ordinance certain terms and words are herein defined as follows:
Unless defined to the contrary in Section 4303 of the Vermont Planning and Development Act as amended, or defined otherwise in this section, definitions contained in the building code of the City of Burlington, Sections 8-2 and 13-1 of the Code of Ordinances, as amended, incorporating the currently adopted edition of the American Insurance Association's "National Building Code" and the National Fire Protection Association's "National Fire Code" shall prevail.
Additional definitions specifically pertaining to Art. 14 planBTV: Downtown Code can be found in Sec. 14.8, and shall take precedence without limitation over any duplicative or conflicting definitions of this Article.
***
Adaptive Reuse:
For the purposes of this ordinance, adaptive reuse shall refer to The rehabilitation and reuse of a building or site listed or eligible for listing in the United States Department of the Interior's National Register of Historic Places or the Vermont State Register of Historic Places for a purpose other than that for which it was built or for which it was designed where alterations do not radically change, obscure, or destroy character-defining spaces, materials, features or finishes.
***
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
